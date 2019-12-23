 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jerusalem Post reports Israel is accused of war crimes by… International CRICKET Council, in Twitter flub-up

23 Dec, 2019 14:15
Jerusalem Post reports Israel is accused of war crimes by… International CRICKET Council, in Twitter flub-up
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/Isuru Peiris
An unfortunate social media goof has resulted in the Jerusalem Post mistakenly suggesting that a worldwide cricket body has charged Israel with war crimes. And eagle-eyed folks on Twitter just could not miss their chance.

While sharing its report on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's statement accusing Tel Aviv of alleged war crimes against the Palestinians, the paper inadvertently tagged the International Cricket Council –a very different ICC– on Twitter.

The Post issued a clarification about an hour later, reassuring its readers that it was in fact the International Criminal Court that had made the accusation, and not the cricket organization that shares the same acronym.

The mistake appears to have gone largely unnoticed until the correction was issued, which sparked a flurry of snarky responses on Twitter.

People were particularly eager to one-up each other with their best cricket-related puns.

"The Oxford [Dictionary] definition of being on a sticky wicket?" asked one inquiring netizen.

It doesn't appear that the ICC – the cricket one – responded to being dragged into the story. Some jokingly suggested that the organization might get bombarded with angry messages from Israel supporters.

