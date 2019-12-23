Jerusalem Post reports Israel is accused of war crimes by… International CRICKET Council, in Twitter flub-up

An unfortunate social media goof has resulted in the Jerusalem Post mistakenly suggesting that a worldwide cricket body has charged Israel with war crimes. And eagle-eyed folks on Twitter just could not miss their chance.

While sharing its report on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's statement accusing Tel Aviv of alleged war crimes against the Palestinians, the paper inadvertently tagged the International Cricket Council –a very different ICC– on Twitter.

The Post issued a clarification about an hour later, reassuring its readers that it was in fact the International Criminal Court that had made the accusation, and not the cricket organization that shares the same acronym.

To clarify, the International Cricket Council was inadvertently tagged in the above tweet. They did not accuse Israel of war crimes, but rather the International Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) made the statement. — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 22, 2019

The mistake appears to have gone largely unnoticed until the correction was issued, which sparked a flurry of snarky responses on Twitter.

Don't let the International Cricket Council weasel their way out of this one — Ben Hartman (@Benhartman) December 22, 2019

People were particularly eager to one-up each other with their best cricket-related puns.

"The Oxford [Dictionary] definition of being on a sticky wicket?" asked one inquiring netizen.

What’s the IDF’s batting average lads? Might need an umpire’s call on this disproportionate drone responses again! — Eboue’s Elbow (@EboueElbow) December 22, 2019

Gone to a TV replay to see if Israel is entitled to claim that boundary. — Modern Briton #FBPE (@ModernBriton) December 22, 2019

It doesn't appear that the ICC – the cricket one – responded to being dragged into the story. Some jokingly suggested that the organization might get bombarded with angry messages from Israel supporters.

