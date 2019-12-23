Police & protesters clash at Paris’ Gare de Lyon as pension reform strike continues (VIDEO)

French riot police and protesters clashed inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Monday amid ongoing strikes against the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s pension system.

The strikes have been running for 19 days, causing major transport chaos at one of the busiest times of the year to travel. Les grevistes chassent les policiers venus les réprimer dans les couloirs du métro ! #greve22decembre#greve#Greve23decembre#garedelyonpic.twitter.com/MEHjjTV04f — RévolutionPermanente (@RevPermanente) December 23, 2019 DETAILS TO FOLLOW