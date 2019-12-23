Barge with 2 TONS of diesel fuel on board sinks off Galapagos Islands, triggering environmental emergency (VIDEO)

A barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel sank at the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, causing a massive spill off the islands chain’s coast and sparking a frantic effort by the authorities to prevent the fuel from spreading.

The incident took place at a port on San Cristobal island, and saw a barge going underwater after a crane, that was about to load a container with a diesel generator on the boat, came crashing down. The impact from the collapse tilted the barge, causing it to capsize along with its precarious cargo. One person has been injured in the incident.

Esto pasó hoy en San Cristóbal, muelle El Predial- Galapagos pic.twitter.com/eEc5NfZLxP — Eduardo Emanuele (@caedemmo) December 22, 2019

"A fuel spill was observed, and the barge's crew jumped into the sea to safeguard their lives," Ecuador’s Integrated Security Service, ECU-911, reported.

#SanCristóbal| El @parquegalapagos y @armada_ecuador colocan barreras de contención y paños absorbentes para reducir el riesgo ambiental por hundimiento de gabarra Orca, con 600 galones de diesel almacenados. Desde #SantaCruz se dispone el envío de material de contingencia. pic.twitter.com/nQ0aRVug8I — Parque Galápagos (@parquegalapagos) December 22, 2019

Amid fears that pristine waters off Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, might be contaminated forever, the Ecuadorian government has put “emergency protocols” in place, tasking its Army and Navy to coordinate the operation to stop the spillage. Containment barriers were set up and absorbent materials were scattered around the affected area, with the authorities eventually succeeding in putting the spillage under control.

"The situation is under control, and a series of actions have been deployed to mitigate the possible effects," Ecuador’s presidential office said Sunday.

The generator, that sank along with the crane and the barge, was intended for Isabela Islands, the largest island of the Galapagos, which has been largely relying on diesel generators for electricity supply. However, the local authorities have already assured that the mishap would not affect the life on the island.

