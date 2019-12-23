 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Barge with 2 TONS of diesel fuel on board sinks off Galapagos Islands, triggering environmental emergency (VIDEO)

23 Dec, 2019 06:02
FILE PHOTO: A great blue heron perches on a rock in Isabela Island at Galapagos National Park, Ecuador © REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel sank at the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, causing a massive spill off the islands chain’s coast and sparking a frantic effort by the authorities to prevent the fuel from spreading.

The incident took place at a port on San Cristobal island, and saw a barge going underwater after a crane, that was about to load a container with a diesel generator on the boat, came crashing down. The impact from the collapse tilted the barge, causing it to capsize along with its precarious cargo. One person has been injured in the incident.

"A fuel spill was observed, and the barge's crew jumped into the sea to safeguard their lives," Ecuador’s Integrated Security Service, ECU-911, reported.

Amid fears that pristine waters off Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, might be contaminated forever, the Ecuadorian government has put “emergency protocols” in place, tasking its Army and Navy to coordinate the operation to stop the spillage. Containment barriers were set up and absorbent materials were scattered around the affected area, with the authorities eventually succeeding in putting the spillage under control.

"The situation is under control, and a series of actions have been deployed to mitigate the possible effects," Ecuador’s presidential office said Sunday.

The generator, that sank along with the crane and the barge, was intended for Isabela Islands, the largest island of the Galapagos, which has been largely relying on diesel generators for electricity supply. However, the local authorities have already assured that the mishap would not affect the life on the island.

