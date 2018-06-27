‘Colossus waking up’: Volcano eruption triggers evacuations in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands (PHOTOS)

At least 250 people have been evacuated from the vicinity of the largest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, Sierra Negra, after a series of earthquakes awakened the colossus, according to Ecuadorean authorities.

“The colossus is awakening,” Environment Minister Tarsicio Hail said, announcing that Ecuador’s authorities are closely watching the seismic and geological activity near one of the world’s largest calderas, craters left by previous eruptions.

At least 250 people have already been evacuated from communities in the immediate vicinity of the volcano, and all tourist activity has been temporarily halted in the area, reports El Universo.

En #Galápagos un nuevo coloso se despierta. #VolcánSierraNegra, cuyo cráter es uno de los más grandes del mundo, entró en proceso de erupción. El @parquegalapagos monitorea este proceso geológico natural del archipiélago. Sitio de visita permanecerá cerrado durante la erupción. pic.twitter.com/1mYEy25UJT — Tarsicio Granizo (@tgranizo) June 26, 2018

The volcano, which has the largest caldera of all of the Galapagos volcanoes, measuring seven by nine kilometers, is located on Isabela Island, the largest of the archipelago, itself of volcanic origin. The last time it erupted was in 2005.

⚠️URGENTE: Esta tarde se registró una #erupción en el Volcán #SierraNegra en #Galápagos, #Ecuador, la erupción estuvo antecedida por una gran cantidad de sismos, siendo el mayor #sismo de Mw=5.5, el volcán sube a alerta NARANJA, sigue instrucciones de autoridades locales.#EQVTpic.twitter.com/N9BS1bN6gC — American Earthquakes (@earthquakevt) June 26, 2018

Earlier on Tuesday the area was rocked by a series of earthquakes measuring up to magnitude 4.6, which, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute, is a precursor of eruptive seismic activity. The agency also detected the presence of lava flows and an ash column, warning the public against approaching the area.

INFORME ESPECIAL en relación a la actividad eruptiva del #VolcanSierraNegra en la Isla Isabela. pic.twitter.com/VNjQNoSCy6 — INAMHI (@inamhi) June 26, 2018

