Berlin police clear Christmas market over suspicious package

Police in the German capital of Berlin have evacuated a Christmas market after finding a possible suspicious object. A nearby church service has also been canceled as a precaution.

Aktuell sind unsere Kolleg. am Weihnachtsmarkt #Breitscheidplatz im Einsatz und räumen diesen, um Hinweisen auf einen möglicherweise verdächtigen Gegenstand nachzugehen. ^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 21, 2019

The market, taking place in Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz, was evacuated on Saturday evening, according to Berlin police. The police said that visitors left “calmly and prudently,” so officers could comb through the stalls.

What kind of object police are looking for is unclear. However, an event in the nearby Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church was canceled as a result of the operation.

Bild reported that two people were arrested, but there was no official confirmation of this information.

Twelve people were killed and over 50 injured at the Breitscheidplatz market in 2016, when an Islamist terrorist hijacked a truck and plowed it through the crowd. Since then, concrete barriers have been installed at Christmas markets across Europe, and armed police deployed to guard markets in Germany.

