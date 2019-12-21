 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Faran Balanced: Hanging out with wrong ‘crowd’? Bad Santa US will give you SANCTIONS for Christmas

21 Dec, 2019 01:26
It’s Christmastime and everybody is shopping for presents, but not the US, which has already given out its very special gift – sanctions – to those who it happens to dislike for the ‘crime’ of pursing an independent policy.

Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Germany– the list of countries who have been punished or threatened to be punished by the US for their "misbehavior" is longer than Santa’s naughty list. But what have all these done to earn a lump of coal from the US? They have been doing business with China or Russia behind Washington's back, or dare to have their own policy. A heinous crime indeed!Watch as RT America’s Faran Fronczak offer her “Faran Balanced” approach on how it all came about and whether the sanctions actually work (spoiler: they do not).

