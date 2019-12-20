Fresh intel warns of terrorist plot to attack India's PM Narendra Modi during massive rally on Sunday – reports

Indian intelligence agencies have reportedly alerted police to a plan by terrorist organizations to “hit” Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a crowded event, where he is scheduled to appear over the weekend.

The jihadist groups are planning to “target” Modi at a large rally in Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday, the Times of India and IANS said, citing a report from the country’s intelligence agencies. The PM is set to appear at the event and deliver a speech to the supporters of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The intelligence report is said to warn that militants from the Pakistan-based Islamist insurgency group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) “have been mobilised in India to hit the Prime Minister.” The notice also reportedly mentions recent letters from JeM and another terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), calling to attack India’s top officials, including Modi.

According to the media, the intelligence report cites the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has sparked protests in recent days, and the revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy in August among the factors that have raised security concerns. Based on their assessment, the intelligence agencies are said to have asked police to beef up Modi’s protection.

The Indian government says the new citizenship law is aimed at protecting persecuted religious minorities from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, while reorganizing Kashmir and Jammu is intended to help combat terrorism and militants in the region, as well as boost the region’s economy.

Earlier this week, state prosecutors charged 19 people with plotting to assassinate Modi. The defendants are accused of being members of banned guerrilla group the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

