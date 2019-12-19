Catalan president guilty of disobedience, unfit to hold public office for 18 months – Spanish court

A Spanish court has found the head of Catalonia’s regional government, Quim Torra, guilty of disobedience and sentenced him to an 18-month ban on holding public office after he failed to remove signs in favor of jailed leaders.

Torra was also fined €33,000.

During the electoral campaign in October, Torra was ordered by Spain’s electoral authority to withdraw signs in favor of the jailed Catalan leaders from the regional government headquarters and warned he could face criminal charges for failing to comply.

He can appeal the court ruling.

