Putin takes questions from the media in annual year-end press conference
19 December 201909:36 GMT
Here comes another regular topic for Putin’s pressers – the state of healthcare in Russian regions. Putin says the healthcare system works and is getting better, but certainly there are problems that need to be fixing. He goes into how the system is funded and how populist solutions may backfire by spinning up inflation. More may be poured it safely as economy grows.
- 09:28 GMT
A somewhat softball question asks what Putin has to say to critics, who accuse the Russian government of living off the industrial legacy of Soviet Union. Putin says there are a lot of things left by the USSR that Russia should be proud of before shooting a barrage of numbers showcasing post-soviet buildup of infrastructure and industry.
- 09:18 GMT
A shouting journalist from Leningrad region gets to ask his question out of order “as an exception”. He asks about garbage disposal – a serious problem for Russia – and immediately proceeds to ask for a short interview after the conference, as fellow reporters laugh.
Putin says building infrastructure and rooting out corruption takes time and suggests that officials should do a better job communicating to people in rural areas, who are angered to see garbage from cities getting hauled to landfills in the places near their homes. Eventually there will be enough incinerators to deal with the garbage.
- 09:15 GMT
A question from journalist from Kamchatka, a region in Russia’s Far East, is about subsidies for air travel to and from it. Putin jokes he is a privileged passenger, so his visits to Kamchatka are not affected by ticket prices and goes into details about the subsidies. Boosting wealth of residents and making airlines more efficient will also help, he said.
- 09:15 GMT
First question of this year is about global climate change and how Russia is going to deal with it.
Russia is not among the biggest emitters. US numbers say the US and China are the biggest ones, followed by the EU. Russia accounts for about 6 percent and goes after them, Putin says.
Colossal climate changes happened in the past of Earth and were not due to human activities. But it’s not a reason not to act now, as we see a global rise in temperatures, regardless of its reasons. Russia has a number of cities built on permafrost, which will be damage heavily as the permafrost thaws. There are parts of Russia that will turn to deserts. Fires, floods and other disasters are also influenced by climate change. Russia has to act to mitigate all those problems.
- 09:07 GMT
Putin’s big presser begins.
- 08:11 GMT
The press conference is expected to last anywhere from three to four hours, and will primarily focus on domestic policy, including specific issues of various Russian regions voiced by the media from those places. Foreign policy is usually given about a quarter of the time.
- 08:11 GMT
The Russian president usually hosts the ‘big press conference’ in December, using the occasion to provide a year-end report on the state of the nation to the Russian audience. This Thursday’s event is the 15th for Putin.