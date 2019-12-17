French police fire TEAR GAS at pension reform protesters in Nantes (VIDEOS)

French police in Nantes have fired tear gas at protesters taking part in continuing demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms.

Unions have refused to back down in their opposition to the reforms, which were unveiled by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe last week. The crippling protests and workers’ strikes have brought transport chaos to French cities since they kicked off on December 5.

Footage from Nantes, shared on social media, shows tear gas and water cannons being deployed against protesters, while some protesters managed to kick the gas canisters back towards riot cops.

La tension ne redescend plus à Nantes #17Décembrepic.twitter.com/IIJ1yIS0xH — Nicolas Mollé (@N_Molle) December 17, 2019

On Monday, the French official overseeing the pension reform project resigned amid the ongoing disruption and in the wake of media reports that he had failed to disclose outside earnings while serving in Macron’s cabinet.

