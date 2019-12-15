Turkey could shut down Incirlik Air Base used by US if necessary – Erdogan on US sanctions

Ankara retains the option of shutting down the Incirlik Air Base used by US/NATO forces, in retaliation to any additional sanctions against Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

As well the air base, which is located in Adana, the Kurecik Radar Station in the Malatya province may also be closed, Erdogan said. The Kurecik base houses an early-warning radar installed by the US Army, which plays a strategic role in NATO’s ballistic missile defense network.

Erdogan made the threat, earlier brought up by FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, when talking to A Haber channel about the Armenian Genocide resolution passed by the US Senate. It formally recognized the mass murder of some 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

