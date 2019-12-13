WWII-era AMMO, liquid GAS CANS found at explosion-ridden apartment block in Germany – police

An elderly man is believed to have kept multiple cans filled with liquid gas and WWII-era ammunition inside a multi-storey block that blew up Friday morning. The explosion killed him and injured 15 others in eastern Germany.

The stockpile, comprised of some World War II-era ammunition and liquid gas canisters which investigators believe have caused the blast, was found inside a flat rented to a 78-year-old man. He is said to be the sole victim killed by the powerful blast that rocked the eastern German town of Blankenburg.

The house, located on the outskirts of the town, has no gas supply which could explain the find. Authorities have dispatched 160 personnel to deal with the disaster, the area was cordoned off and adjacent buildings evacuated.

The explosion, which left 15 people injured, some of them seriously, was so powerful that it completely demolished a balcony and damaged cars parked nearby. “We have found the house up in flames, with several people lying unconscious on the street,” a local fire department chief told MDR outlet.

In the aftermath of the blast, an engineer team will check the building for safety as ceilings and walls in several flats were badly affected by the explosion. Police will now investigate the incident, deploying forensic specialists and an ordnance disposal squad.

