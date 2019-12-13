 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WWII-era AMMO, liquid GAS CANS found at explosion-ridden apartment block in Germany – police

13 Dec, 2019 11:35
Get short URL
WWII-era AMMO, liquid GAS CANS found at explosion-ridden apartment block in Germany – police
Rescue workers stand at the explosion site in Blankenburg, Germany © Global Look Press / Matthias Bein / Source: dpa
An elderly man is believed to have kept multiple cans filled with liquid gas and WWII-era ammunition inside a multi-storey block that blew up Friday morning. The explosion killed him and injured 15 others in eastern Germany.

The stockpile, comprised of some World War II-era ammunition and liquid gas canisters which investigators believe have caused the blast, was found inside a flat rented to a 78-year-old man. He is said to be the sole victim killed by the powerful blast that rocked the eastern German town of Blankenburg.

The house, located on the outskirts of the town, has no gas supply which could explain the find. Authorities have dispatched 160 personnel to deal with the disaster, the area was cordoned off and adjacent buildings evacuated.

The explosion, which left 15 people injured, some of them seriously, was so powerful that it completely demolished a balcony and damaged cars parked nearby. “We have found the house up in flames, with several people lying unconscious on the street,” a local fire department chief told MDR outlet.

RT
© Global Look Press / Matthias Bein / Source: dpa

In the aftermath of the blast, an engineer team will check the building for safety as ceilings and walls in several flats were badly affected by the explosion. Police will now investigate the incident, deploying forensic specialists and an ordnance disposal squad.

Also on rt.com Explosion at apartment building in Blankenburg, Germany, at least 1 dead, 15 injured

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies