Berlin warns US against interference into EU affairs, rejects sanctions pressure

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has lashed out at Washington over its continued attempts to derail a Russian gas pipeline project to Germany. Berlin “rejects on principle” extraterritorial sanctions, he said.

“European energy policy is decided in Europe, not in the US,” the German official said in a tweet responding to a Spiegel report on Washington’s eleventh hour attempts to stop the North Stream 2 project. The pipeline is to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany. Berlin sees it as essential to national energy security, but Washington has been working for years to undermine it.

The irritation with Washington’s habit of telling other nations what they should and shouldn’t has been building up in Berlin, which is increasingly defying America’s instructions. Backing the Russian pipeline, which will help Russia to meet Western European fuel needs and deny a market share to more costly American liquefied natural gas (LNG) is just one example.

Allowing Chinese 5G manufacturers to bid for contracts to upgrade German telecommunications infrastructure is another recent decision that went against US wishes. Washington insists that any equipment supplied from China by default poses a security risk since Beijing would pressure the firms to spy on foreign customers. Berlin said it found no proof that those fears were justified. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier even turned the tables on Washington’s arguments by reminding it that Germany did not cut off American companies from its market after it was revealed that the US National Security Agency had been tapping the phones of German leadership.

