Russia declares personae non-gratae 2 German Embassy diplomats over Berlin murder case – Foreign Ministry

Moscow has decided to expel two German diplomats working at the embassy in Russia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday. The mirror move was anticipated after a similar move was made by Berlin last week.

Berlin declared two Russian diplomats serving in the Russian Embassy personae non-gratae for “not sufficiently cooperating” with a German criminal investigation. The failure, Berlin believes, indicates that Moscow, or the authorities of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya, may have had a hand in it.

Also on rt.com ‘Expulsion of Russian diplomats over Berlin murder case suits trend of blaming Moscow for everything, whether it’s true or not’

A 40-year-old man was gunned down in Berlin in August. The German media identified the victim as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a former militant commander who fought on the side of terrorists in Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya.

Citing his friends and associates, RFE/RL reported that the man led a company of a “few dozen fighters” and fought alongside notorious warlord Shamil Basayev, who masterminded numerous terrorist attacks on Russian soldiers and civilians. Basayev was killed by Russian security forces in 2006. Around that time, Khangoshvili reportedly returned to Georgia. He fled to Germany in 2015, after reportedly surviving an assassination attempt in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Moscow denies any links to the crime. President Vladimir Putin said the man was a bandit and suspected of being the mastermind behind the 2004 bombing attack in the Moscow Metro.

“I don’t know what happened to him. He was part of a bandit environment, anything can happen there,” the Russian president said.

Also on rt.com Georgian killed in Berlin was a murderer & terrorist, but ‘I don’t know what happened to him’ – Putin

If you like this story, share it with a friend!