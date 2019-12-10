India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ awarded to PM Modi for hugely viral election win message

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rounding off a busy year with an unexpected – and probably unsought – accolade: the country’s ‘Golden Tweet’ for a hugely popular message he posted after his party’s re-election victory.

After crunching the numbers on the most shared and most liked posts of 2019, Twitter has revealed that Modi’s message celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in India’s general election was the standout tweet of the year in India.

Tweeted in May 2019, the tweet generated over 117,000 retweets and 420,000 likes in six months.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारतTogether we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Modi was also the most tweeted-about politician in India this year.

The election also provided the most-shared hashtag in India throughout 2019, with the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission coming in second, and the Cricket World Cup as the third-most popular hashtag.

Other major events that featured in the top 10 hashtags include the government revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Supreme Court’s final ruling on the protracted dispute over a religious site in Ayodhya, and the killing of 40 reserve police officers in an attack on a convoy of security vehicles in Pulwama. A Pakistan-based Islamist group claimed it had carried out the assault.

From #chandrayaan2, to #diwali and #eidmubarak - 2019 was a year for celebrations on Twitter in India. Here are the top most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/as1791mPzv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

