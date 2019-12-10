 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
If Kiev gets control of rebel-held border, a Srebrenica-type massacre may follow – Putin
HomeWorld News

India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ awarded to PM Modi for hugely viral election win message

10 Dec, 2019 12:59
Get short URL
India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ awarded to PM Modi for hugely viral election win message
File photo © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rounding off a busy year with an unexpected – and probably unsought – accolade: the country’s ‘Golden Tweet’ for a hugely popular message he posted after his party’s re-election victory.

After crunching the numbers on the most shared and most liked posts of 2019, Twitter has revealed that Modi’s message celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s win in India’s general election was the standout tweet of the year in India.

Tweeted in May 2019, the tweet generated over 117,000 retweets and 420,000 likes in six months.

Modi was also the most tweeted-about politician in India this year.

The election also provided the most-shared hashtag in India throughout 2019, with the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission coming in second, and the Cricket World Cup as the third-most popular hashtag. 

Other major events that featured in the top 10 hashtags include the government revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Supreme Court’s final ruling on the protracted dispute over a religious site in Ayodhya, and the killing of 40 reserve police officers in an attack on a convoy of security vehicles in Pulwama. A Pakistan-based Islamist group claimed it had carried out the assault.

Also on rt.com Rama temple over mosque: LANDMARK decision of India’s Supreme Court in favor of Hindus on bitterly disputed land in Ayodhya

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies