WATCH predatory tropical fish jump out of water to attack hovering DRONE

An arowana fish was filmed making daring high jumps to bite a drone it thought was easy prey flying over the water. The fish typically feeds on unsuspecting birds and insects.

A short video, circulating on social media, shows a small drone copter hovering over a waterway. An arowana then suddenly leaps out of the water trying to catch the aircraft. It nearly hits the drone during a second jump.

It is not clear where the video was filmed.

Powerful bony fish, some types of South American arowana grow up to a meter long (3.2 feet). They are predators that hunt prey in tropical freshwater lagoons, rivers and lakes.

Their elongated bodies allow the fish to make powerful jumps to catch insects and small birds up to two meters (6.5 feet) above the water.

Also on rt.com 'Bearpocalypse': WATCH dozens of polar bears besiege Arctic village in Russia's Chukotka

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!