WATCH predatory tropical fish jump out of water to attack hovering DRONE
A short video, circulating on social media, shows a small drone copter hovering over a waterway. An arowana then suddenly leaps out of the water trying to catch the aircraft. It nearly hits the drone during a second jump.
Drone vs arowana 😂 #dronelife#drone#arowanapic.twitter.com/XBwFTtjT5g— Jimmy Chandra (@JimmyChandraaa) November 26, 2019
It is not clear where the video was filmed.
Powerful bony fish, some types of South American arowana grow up to a meter long (3.2 feet). They are predators that hunt prey in tropical freshwater lagoons, rivers and lakes.
Their elongated bodies allow the fish to make powerful jumps to catch insects and small birds up to two meters (6.5 feet) above the water.
