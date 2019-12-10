 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH predatory tropical fish jump out of water to attack hovering DRONE

10 Dec, 2019 07:57
An arowana fish was filmed making daring high jumps to bite a drone it thought was easy prey flying over the water. The fish typically feeds on unsuspecting birds and insects.

A short video, circulating on social media, shows a small drone copter hovering over a waterway. An arowana then suddenly leaps out of the water trying to catch the aircraft. It nearly hits the drone during a second jump.

It is not clear where the video was filmed.

Powerful bony fish, some types of South American arowana grow up to a meter long (3.2 feet). They are predators that hunt prey in tropical freshwater lagoons, rivers and lakes.

Their elongated bodies allow the fish to make powerful jumps to catch insects and small birds up to two meters (6.5 feet) above the water.

