WATCH Cricket championship game delayed after SNAKE invades pitch in India

Cricket championship game delayed after SNAKE invades pitch in India
The game between Andhra and Vidarbha was just about to start on Monday in the city of Vijayawada in southeastern Andhra Pradesh state. But then, a large greenish reptile suddenly appeared on the field, immediately stopping all the action.
The players patiently waited and looked at the snake as it crawled across the pitch. Some cricketers encircled the scaly invader and vigorously clapped to drive it away. It is not clear yet for how long the match was delayed, but the staff had to get involved to chase off the snake.
SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match. Follow it live - https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID@paytm#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) 9 декабря 2019 г.
It is also not clear what kind of a snake it was.
In 2012, a game between England and India’s Haryana state, played in Ahmedabad, was delayed because a monkey hopped across the field. Two years ago, another match in India was interrupted by a car, whose driver got lost and accidentally drove onto the pitch.Also on rt.com Cricketers ‘VOMIT on field’ in pollution-choked Delhi during India vs Bangladesh match
