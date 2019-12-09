Jewish journalist claims enlarged nose on Swedish ID photo is anti-Semitic, Twitter says snot so fast

Swedish Jewish journalist Annika Hernroth-Rothstein has accused authorities of doctoring photos on her ID cards to enlarge her nose in a shocking case of anti-Semitism, but many online say she is overreacting.

“Went to get a new National ID card & passport at a police station in Sweden, handing in employment papers from an Israeli newspaper as well as proof of ID with 2 very Jewish names (while wearing a Magen David btw). Got back my ID and my nose has been doctored as seen below,” Hernroth-Rothstein, who claims she is “the Jew Mel Gibson warned you about” in her Twitter bio, posted.

Went to get a new National ID card & passport at a police station in #Sweden, handing in employment papers from an Israeli newspaper as well as proof of ID with 2 very Jewish names (while wearing a Magen David btw). Got back my ID and my nose has been doctored as seen below. pic.twitter.com/YF6wfOOaAg — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) December 7, 2019

The 38-year-old is a contributor to Israel Hayom, the Jerusalem Post, the Washington Examiner among others, and famously filed for asylum in her native Sweden to highlight rising anti-Semitism in the country in 2017.

Many on Twitter were quick to show solidarity with the alleged victim of anti-Semitic abuse.

“This must be investigated. A service error, to say the least… both anti-Semitic and manipulation of ID documents,” lawyer Sebastian Scheiman wrote, while others called for “heads to roll.”

Also on rt.com ‘Operation Snowflake’ causes uproar as Swedish police invite gang leaders for pizza & cosy chat after shootings & bombing

“Oops. Annika, I’m sure that if [you] ask for Israeli citizenship, your real beauty will appear also at the official documents,” suggested Israel’s ambassador to Italy.

Not everyone was so easily convinced of a vile anti-Semitic plot being hatched in the Swedish passport office, however, offering much more reasonable explanations and providing evidence in the form of their own unfortunately enlarged noses on their own ID cards.

This is untrue, it is the overlip and the tip of the nose that are blurred together. As can be seen here on mine.This is a very serious accusation, in a country where antisemitism happens, so please consider retracting this, so that it doesn't remove legitimacy from others. pic.twitter.com/3x7W9yIigF — Inas🇸🇪 (@inashmdn) December 7, 2019

“Not sure that it was deliberately doctored. If you look at the line under the nose, you can see the inconsistency in the outline. Looks like a printing smear or error,” wrote one user.

“This is a very serious accusation, in a country where anti-Semitism happens, so please consider retracting this, so that it doesn’t remove legitimacy from others,” another person advised.

Mine looks exaclty the same and I am no near jewish pic.twitter.com/mzwkxDeGqC — Adrian Repetto (@RepettoAdrian) December 7, 2019 Occams razor: This has nothing to do with ethnicity and everything to do with a shitty printing system. pic.twitter.com/n3uXqWiGT7 — Markus Hankins (@markushankins) December 8, 2019

Some made light of her claims and poked fun at her with on-the-nose puns.

So nobody nose who did it? — Clyde Nicholls (@NichollsClyde) December 7, 2019

With the story seemingly debunked, the journalist now claims that the backlash to her complaint is almost worse than the alleged doctoring itself.

“Outing this was almost worse than the event itself. Dealing with some of these comments about how ‘Jews love to lie to get attention’ I’m ready to call it a f-ing day,” she wrote.

“Lord knows this ‘attention’ won’t do me or my family any good I’m Sweden 2019…”

Yeah. And the thing is, outing this was almost worse than the event itself. Dealing with some of these comments abt how “Jews love to lie to get attention” I’m ready to call it a f-ing day. Lord knows this “attention” won’t do me or my family any good I’m Sweden 2019... — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) December 8, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!