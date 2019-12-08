Exiled leader Morales named as election campaign chief by Bolivian socialists (VIDEO)

With Bolivia under the stewardship of an interim government following the coup against former President Evo Morales, the country’s socialist party has chosen the exiled leader to run its upcoming election campaign from abroad.

Morales’ Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party gathered in the city of Cochabamba this weekend to choose its candidates, in a snap election that has yet to be announced, but has been promised by interim president Jeanine Áñez.

Morales was reelected to the presidency in October, but opponents declared the vote fraudulent. Despite vowing to hold fresh elections, Morales lost the support of Bolivia’s military and police, and fled the country to Mexico. He is currently in Cuba on a temporary visit, and it has been rumoured that he could settle down in Argentina once leftist President Alberto Fernandez assumes office on Tuesday.

As the crowd in Cochabamba cheered the announcement, Morales tweeted a message of support. Decrying the “coup by the racist and fascist right,” he promised that “homeland or die, we’ll win!”

Gracias herman@s, no estamos solos ni en #Bolivia ni en el mundo, luchando con la verdad por nuestra dignidad, unidos por la vida y democracia. Felicito las conclusiones del primer ampliado nacional después del golpe de la derecha racista y fascista. ¡Patria o muerte, venceremos! pic.twitter.com/9fZ6zOu0Nv — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 8, 2019

