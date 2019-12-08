 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2019 22:55
Exiled leader Morales named as election campaign chief by Bolivian socialists (VIDEO)
Supporters of Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales hold a placard that reads "Down with the coup in Bolivia" outside the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina November © 22, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
With Bolivia under the stewardship of an interim government following the coup against former President Evo Morales, the country’s socialist party has chosen the exiled leader to run its upcoming election campaign from abroad.

Morales’ Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party gathered in the city of Cochabamba this weekend to choose its candidates, in a snap election that has yet to be announced, but has been promised by interim president Jeanine Áñez.

Morales was reelected to the presidency in October, but opponents declared the vote fraudulent. Despite vowing to hold fresh elections, Morales lost the support of Bolivia’s military and police, and fled the country to Mexico. He is currently in Cuba on a temporary visit, and it has been rumoured that he could settle down in Argentina once leftist President Alberto Fernandez assumes office on Tuesday.

As the crowd in Cochabamba cheered the announcement, Morales tweeted a message of support. Decrying the “coup by the racist and fascist right,” he promised that “homeland or die, we’ll win!”

