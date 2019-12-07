Morales arrives in Cuba for a ‘temporary visit’ – Mexico

Evo Morales left Mexico and is now in Cuba, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said, noting that the ousted Bolivian leader told the authorities his trip was “temporary.” Morales reportedly flew in to deal with some medical issues.

“With regard to the information circulating about Evo Morales, we specify that Mr. Morales has departed [Mexico] to Cuba today’s morning. As he informed us, it is a temporary trip,” spokesman for Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted late Friday.

Although Morales himself has yet to comment on his travels, it has been reported that the former Bolivian leader, forced into exile by a military coup last month, landed in Cuba for a medical check-up. "President Evo Morales is in Cuba for a medical appointment with the Cuban medical team that treated him in Bolivia," Reuters cited Gabriela Montano, the former health minister in the Morales cabinet, as saying.

Even before the official announcement of Morales’ departure, speculation swirled about his then reported trip to “freedom island.”Citing “sources”, El Pais reported that Cuba was not Morales’ final destination. They claimed the politician is looking forward to settling down in Argentina once the nation’s newly-elected President Alberto Fernandez is sworn into office next Tuesday.

That is needed for Morales to be closer to his home country, where he will be able to more conveniently handle business for his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party ahead of the new vote, the paper reported.

