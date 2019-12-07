 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Morales arrives in Cuba for a ‘temporary visit’ – Mexico

7 Dec, 2019 02:47
FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's former President Evo Morales gestures after a news conference, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2019. © REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Evo Morales left Mexico and is now in Cuba, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said, noting that the ousted Bolivian leader told the authorities his trip was “temporary.” Morales reportedly flew in to deal with some medical issues.

“With regard to the information circulating about Evo Morales, we specify that Mr. Morales has departed [Mexico] to Cuba today’s morning. As he informed us, it is a temporary trip,” spokesman for Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, tweeted late Friday.

Although Morales himself has yet to comment on his travels, it has been reported that the former Bolivian leader, forced into exile by a military coup last month, landed in Cuba for a medical check-up. "President Evo Morales is in Cuba for a medical appointment with the Cuban medical team that treated him in Bolivia," Reuters cited Gabriela Montano, the former health minister in the Morales cabinet, as saying.

Even before the official announcement of Morales’ departure, speculation swirled about his then reported trip to “freedom island.”Citing “sources”, El Pais reported that Cuba was not Morales’ final destination. They claimed the politician is looking forward to settling down in Argentina once the nation’s newly-elected President Alberto Fernandez is sworn into office next Tuesday.

That is needed for Morales to be closer to his home country, where he will be able to more conveniently handle business for his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party ahead of the new vote, the paper reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

