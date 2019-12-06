 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudis angered by ‘barbaric’ Pensacola shooter, love America – king to Trump

6 Dec, 2019 19:53
US President Donald Trump said he received a condolence call from King Salman of Saudi Arabia over the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station, committed by a Saudi officer who was in Florida for training.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud “said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people,” Trump said in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon.

The ruler in Riyadh also expressed condolences and extended his sympathies to the relatives and friends of the three people killed and seven who were injured in the Friday morning attack.

Officials have confirmed that the attacker was a Saudi officer who was being trained at NAS Pensacola, but did not want to confirm the name circulated by several news outlets. He was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies who responded to the active shooter call on base. No motive for the attack has been revealed as of yet.

