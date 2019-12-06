 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooter at US NAVY base in Florida is dead - Sheriff's office
HomeWorld News

Scores feared trapped after 6-story building collapses in Kenya (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

6 Dec, 2019 13:36
Get short URL
Scores feared trapped after 6-story building collapses in Kenya (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
© ROBERT NYUMU MBUVI/via REUTERS
At least two people have died after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. Rescue efforts are still ongoing, with 11 people, including children, pulled from the rubble so far.

Residents from the surrounding Tassia estate rushed to the scene and began pulling people from the rubble immediately, rescuing ten people before authorities had even arrived. The brave volunteers used their bare hands to dig through the shattered remains of the building. 

Eyewitness video from the scene shows frantic efforts to remove rubble and save the lives of those trapped beneath it.

The Nairobi regional commissioner Wilson Njenga, said 57 of the rooms in the building had been rented while the Red Cross reports that some 22 families lived there. 

“At least five people including a child evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations ongoing,” St. John Ambulance Kenya, which is assisting in the rescue operation, tweeted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies