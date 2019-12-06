 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Who started the tit-for-tat? Beijing places ‘reciprocal’ restrictions on US diplomats… in response to US’ ‘reciprocal’ measures

6 Dec, 2019 09:38
© AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM
US diplomats in China will now have to notify the Foreign Ministry before meeting with local officials, Beijing has announced. China said the measure was in response to Washington’s diplomatic restrictions on its own diplomats.

US diplomats must inform the ministry five working days in advance of any relevant meetings. The US Embassy has been notified of the new rule, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

The spokeswoman described the decision as “reciprocal,” citing a US dictate from October demanding that Chinese diplomats notify the State Department before meeting with federal and local officials. Washington claimed at the time that the measure was in response to the inability of US diplomats to meet with Chinese officials and academics.

“We once again urge the US side to correct its mistakes and revoke the relevant rules,” Hua told reporters at a press briefing.

Beijing and Washington have been locking horns over a range of sensitive political issues, from the ongoing Hong Kong protests to territorial claims in the South China Sea.

