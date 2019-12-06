 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
400 tourists flee hotel in Thailand’s Pattaya resort town as it’s RAVAGED by blaze (VIDEO)

6 Dec, 2019 05:20
Pattaya City, Thailand, a popular holiday destination. ©  Wikipedia / D. Nijpels
Hundreds of people were forced to flee from a burning hotel in the Thai holiday hotspot of Pattaya. So far, no injuries were reported among the 400 evacuees, who include foreign tourists as well as locals.

Police responded to calls about the blaze at a four-star oceanside Holiday Inn hotel in Pattaya around 4:30am on Friday, local time, rushing to the scene with firefighters and other emergency workers close in tow. The fire was extinguished in around 30 minutes, according to local media reports.

Images of the conflagration were shared on social media, some showing frightened onlookers as they fled.

While the cause of the blaze remains unknown, a preliminary police investigation found the fire broke out near the front of the building, leaving its central and rear sections still intact. Police estimate damages at around 1 million baht ($33,000).

