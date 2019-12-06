400 tourists flee hotel in Thailand’s Pattaya resort town as it’s RAVAGED by blaze (VIDEO)

Hundreds of people were forced to flee from a burning hotel in the Thai holiday hotspot of Pattaya. So far, no injuries were reported among the 400 evacuees, who include foreign tourists as well as locals.

Police responded to calls about the blaze at a four-star oceanside Holiday Inn hotel in Pattaya around 4:30am on Friday, local time, rushing to the scene with firefighters and other emergency workers close in tow. The fire was extinguished in around 30 minutes, according to local media reports.

Images of the conflagration were shared on social media, some showing frightened onlookers as they fled.

Pattaya: Four hundred tourists evacuated as fire breaks out at Holiday Inn hotel https://t.co/lOzqSPlSkH#ThailandNewspic.twitter.com/O4Ez3okSPF — Thaivisa (@georgebkk) December 6, 2019

While the cause of the blaze remains unknown, a preliminary police investigation found the fire broke out near the front of the building, leaving its central and rear sections still intact. Police estimate damages at around 1 million baht ($33,000).

Wondered what all the sirens was about last night ... fire outside Holiday Inn Express on Soi Buakhao#SoiBuakhao#Pattaya#พัทยา#Thailandpic.twitter.com/SpDTJTsnJq — TaaSaparot (@TaaSaparot) December 6, 2019

