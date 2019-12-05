Woman with hands, legs tied rescued from would-be rapist by police after high speed car chase in India

A dramatic car chase in Kolkata, India ended with the arrest of a man who had abducted a woman and tied her up in the back of his truck. The suspect has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape.

Police were tipped off about the suspicious truck by a civic volunteer, who reportedly heard groans of a woman coming from the vehicle’s cabin while patrolling on his motorcycle. The truck sped away when the volunteer patrolman tried to confront its driver.

A high speed chase ensued. Police struggled to keep up with the truck, which was zigzagging across lanes on a state highway. The suspect reportedly even tried to ram several police cars. But the police managed to overtake the truck at an intersection.

A woman in her mid-30s – reportedly deaf and mute – was found behind the driver’s seat, with her hands and legs tied. She was taken to a local hospital for medical examination. Police believe the truck driver spotted her on the street and forced her into his vehicle.

Also on rt.com Pot emergency: Indian smugglers pose as ambulance crew & patient to transport 40kg of weed

Like this story? Share it with a friend!