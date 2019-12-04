Students jump out of windows as college burns in Ukraine (VIDEOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Dec, 2019 11:10
© Головне управління ДСНС України в Одеській області / Facebook
Terrified students were forced to jump out of windows while trying to escape from smoke and fire raging inside a historic college campus in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

A 1914 building caught fire on Wednesday morning and thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from its windows. Multiple fire brigades and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Students began rushing outside as soon as the fire started. Some of them had to jump out of windows. Dozens of people have been evacuated from the building. Two sisters were rescued by firefighters using a life net, local media reported, citing witnesses.

Several students were seen being evacuated on stretchers. The state emergency service said that 12 people were injured, including four firefighters.

The building houses campuses belonging to an economic college, an archeology institute, and a marine biology institute, along with several offices.

