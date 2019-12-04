Students jump out of windows as college burns in Ukraine (VIDEOS)

Terrified students were forced to jump out of windows while trying to escape from smoke and fire raging inside a historic college campus in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

A 1914 building caught fire on Wednesday morning and thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from its windows. Multiple fire brigades and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Students began rushing outside as soon as the fire started. Some of them had to jump out of windows. Dozens of people have been evacuated from the building. Two sisters were rescued by firefighters using a life net, local media reported, citing witnesses.

Several students were seen being evacuated on stretchers. The state emergency service said that 12 people were injured, including four firefighters.

#Одесса В центре Одессы масштабный пожар в учебном заведении. Студенты выпрыгивают из окон (фото) - ... pic.twitter.com/Endo9sZ6iK — Культурометр (@culturemeter_od) 4 декабря 2019 г.

The building houses campuses belonging to an economic college, an archeology institute, and a marine biology institute, along with several offices.

