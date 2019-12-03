 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Five rockets hit inside US military base in Iraq
Military base hosting US troops comes under rocket fire in Iraq, no casualties

3 Dec, 2019 17:24
A volley of rockets struck the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq’s Anbar province, but caused no casualties, according to the Iraqi military. The airbase hosts some US forces still inside the country.

There were no reports of damage or casualties from the rocket fire that came in on Tuesday afternoon, nor has the origin of the missiles been identified.

The shelling comes just over a week after Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen visited the US troops there ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. President Donald Trump had also visited the base on Christmas 2018.

Built in the 1980s and originally named Qadisiyah, the base was taken over by US forces following the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq, and renamed Al-Assad (“The Lion” in Arabic). 

Al-Assad served as the largest US base in western Iraq until the end of the occupation in 2011, after which it was handed over to Iraqi security forces. US and allied military advisers were deployed there again in 2014, however, as part of the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists.

