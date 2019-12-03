‘As always, paid by the US’: NATO chief sums up bloc’s history in joke about breakfast with Trump (VIDEO)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has shared details of his breakfast with President Donald Trump, saying the meal was “great” and was “as always” paid for by Washington, poking fun at never-ending defense spending rows within the bloc.

The usually serious secretary-general cracked the joke during a press conference on Tuesday, as the bloc’s members got together in London to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Asked about his breakfast with Trump earlier in the day, Stoltenberg obliged with a detailed description.

It was as always a great breakfast. We had an omelet and some sausages and brown toast and orange juice. So, that was a great breakfast and, as always, paid by the United States.

Stoltenberg’s comment appeared to poke fun at the US president’s persistent concerns over other NATO members not coughing up enough money for collective defense.

However, the NATO bigwig might have been jokingly bemoaning the reluctance of member states to contribute to his private feast with Trump, as they do to the collective defense of the bloc.

Also on rt.com Trump berates Macron for ‘nasty statement’ about ‘brain-dead NATO’, chides allies for not paying enough

All in all, the remark perfectly sums up the whole history of the alliance and its very essence – the US is toying with NATO tête-à-tête, and spends money on it, but the two actually want someone else to foot the bill for their games.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!