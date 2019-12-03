 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘We’ve come full circle’: Twitter balks at $60 AirPod carrying straps that defeat original purpose of in-ears

3 Dec, 2019 15:14
Get short URL
‘We’ve come full circle’: Twitter balks at $60 AirPod carrying straps that defeat original purpose of in-ears
© Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
The Apple AirPods' unique selling point is their wireless design, affording users unparalleled freedom. However, anxiety over losing the tiny in-ears prompted e-tailers Nordstrom and Amazon to sell ‘carrying straps’... facepalm.

Ahead of the Christmas gift-buying extravaganza, Nordstrom and Amazon have begun selling $60 Carrying Straps for the $150 AirPods, thus undoing all of the “revolutionary” research and development by Apple in one fell, low-tech swoop. 

“Avoid losing your wireless AirPods by attaching them to this magnetic-locking leather strap and wearing around the neck when not in use,” the product description reads. Needless to say, the late capitalism-weary online commentariat wasted no time in deriding this egregious display of opulence, pointing out that traditional, wired Apple headphones cost a fraction of the price, both in cash and anxiety.

Also on rt.com ‘That’s the evilest thing I can imagine’: Prankster draws high praise online for epic stunt involving fake AirPods (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

“AirPod culture is ridiculous. Materialism at its silliest,”wrote one Twitter user who’d clearly had enough. “We’ve ‘come full circle,” was the resounding consensus as commenters chortled and guffawed at the redundancy.

Some even suggested potential new accessories so that companies could innovate further.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies