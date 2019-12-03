‘We’ve come full circle’: Twitter balks at $60 AirPod carrying straps that defeat original purpose of in-ears

The Apple AirPods' unique selling point is their wireless design, affording users unparalleled freedom. However, anxiety over losing the tiny in-ears prompted e-tailers Nordstrom and Amazon to sell ‘carrying straps’... facepalm.

Ahead of the Christmas gift-buying extravaganza, Nordstrom and Amazon have begun selling $60 Carrying Straps for the $150 AirPods, thus undoing all of the “revolutionary” research and development by Apple in one fell, low-tech swoop.

“Avoid losing your wireless AirPods by attaching them to this magnetic-locking leather strap and wearing around the neck when not in use,” the product description reads. Needless to say, the late capitalism-weary online commentariat wasted no time in deriding this egregious display of opulence, pointing out that traditional, wired Apple headphones cost a fraction of the price, both in cash and anxiety.

“AirPod culture is ridiculous. Materialism at its silliest,”wrote one Twitter user who’d clearly had enough. “We’ve ‘come full circle,” was the resounding consensus as commenters chortled and guffawed at the redundancy.

Does anyone else see how redundant this is???? 🤔 AirPods are all about being cord/strap free. AirPod owners, what do you think? https://t.co/MwIVxM6Tul — Morgan Hillis (@UComm_Morgan) December 3, 2019

This year’s hot gift. A $60 strap to go with your $150 wireless AirPods. pic.twitter.com/Vv6ud4Proc — Hipster (@Hipster_Trader) December 2, 2019

What boomer approved the AirPod carrying strap like wtf — paigebaby🥺 (@paigebaby5) December 2, 2019

Some even suggested potential new accessories so that companies could innovate further.

For just $25 more you can get these covers for the AirPods too. pic.twitter.com/kag8SpSaD2 — Dave Wegiel Photo (@pinolaphoto) December 2, 2019

Upgraded $90 version attaches large styrofoam coffee cups to each ear bud, so they float — 🇺🇸 John McGrath (@Wordie) December 2, 2019

Soon they will come out with phones you can attach to the wall so people stop misplacing them — eli nadoff (@elinadoff) December 2, 2019

