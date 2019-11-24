 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘That’s the evilest thing I can imagine’: Prankster draws high praise online for epic stunt involving fake AirPods (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

24 Nov, 2019 17:53
File photo of some Apple AirPods © REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A graphic designer has pulled off the ultimate Apple product prank by recreating the company’s AirPods in sticker form and posting them all over San Francisco to dupe passing pedestrians.

Pablo Rochat documented his dastardly plan by filming himself posting the stickers at various locations and staying put to see the results as unsuspecting passersby attempted to retrieve the apparently discarded earbuds.

The people pranked seemed to see the funny side of the trick, as did most of those who enjoyed the clip Rochat shared on Twitter. “That is the best thing ever,” one delighted commenter chimed.  

“Should've gone with the Pro. No one will pick up the regular ones anymore,” another joked.

Others were less amused though, dismissing the stunt as “littering with extra steps.”

