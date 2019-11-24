‘That’s the evilest thing I can imagine’: Prankster draws high praise online for epic stunt involving fake AirPods (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
Pablo Rochat documented his dastardly plan by filming himself posting the stickers at various locations and staying put to see the results as unsuspecting passersby attempted to retrieve the apparently discarded earbuds.
I made life-size AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground, all over the city 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hIrZD0wfom— Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 17, 2019
Footage of the AirPod sticker prank in action: pic.twitter.com/p9k1a8U29A— Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 19, 2019
The people pranked seemed to see the funny side of the trick, as did most of those who enjoyed the clip Rochat shared on Twitter. “That is the best thing ever,” one delighted commenter chimed.
“Should've gone with the Pro. No one will pick up the regular ones anymore,” another joked.
I keep seeing people with these stickers in their ears.— David Ingram (@David_Ingram) November 18, 2019
Others were less amused though, dismissing the stunt as “littering with extra steps.”
As long as you return to each place and remove each sticker it’s a cute idea, if you don’t then your kinda a dick expecting other people to clean up your mess!!— cathriona carey (@Cathriona_Carey) November 20, 2019
