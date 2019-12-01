VIDEOS show Syrian Army repelling ‘suicide drone’ attack on military airport

Footage posted on social media claims to show how the Syrian Armed Forces disrupted a militant drone attack on an air base in the western Hama province.

Several drones targeted the base in what appears to be an attempt at a bombing raid by militants. Yet, the UAVs reportedly failed to reach their target as the Syrian Army promptly scrambled its air defenses.

The Syrian Army’s air defense units successfully repelled the attack, the state SANA news agency reported, citing its correspondent on the ground. There have been no reports of any casualties.

Photos and videos allegedly showing the attack and the interception soon surfaced on social media. They show the night sky being lit up by the ground-to-air missile launches and heavy machine gun fire. RT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

#Syrie Autre vidéo qui documenterait les installations de défense aérienne de la base aérienne de #Hama qui tirent sur des #UAV qui tentent d’attaquer la base.#Syria#Idlibpic.twitter.com/9Np6PUGZrb — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 1, 2019

It is still unclear who launched the attack. Its pattern closely resembles another assault that targeted the same base earlier this year, when drones were launched by militants from the north-western Idlib province. The region is largely controlled by various militant factions, including Al-Qaeda offshoot Jabhat al-Nusra.

