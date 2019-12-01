Professor’s car grazes sitting student during protest at Pakistani medical college (VIDEO)

A student protesting at the Nowshera Medical College (NMC) was reportedly injured by a car owned by one of the professors. The school management has denied the incident and accused the students of disruptive behavior.

NMC was gripped by several days of protests this week. Several hundred people took part in demonstrations after accusing the leadership of the school of harassing them with heavy fines and alleging that the money collected got diverted from the college coffers and into the pockets of their opponents.

On Thursday, a group of protesters confronted Associate Dean Dr Shahnawaz, one of the people they want sacked over alleged misdeeds. They said the professor hit one of the students with his car before speeding away.

A student was run over by community medicine HOD Dr IkramUllah, nowshera medical college, during a peaceful protest by the students against some illegal practices by the administration and the Dean, Dr Jahangir Khan. #StudentsSolidarityMarchpic.twitter.com/3eNfmF8mtb — hermit (@shumaliagenda) November 28, 2019

CCTV footage of the incident posted on social media shows the car surrounded by a group of students, one of whom sits on the road in front of the vehicle. The protesters make way and the car speeds away, apparently grazing the sitting man. The hurt student identified as Hassan, reportedly had fractures in his leg.

Car was run over Nowshera Medical College Student by College Professors yesterday. Can we demand Justice for him? #StudentSolidarityMarchpic.twitter.com/7hYPEoQgU1 — Half Doctor👨‍⚕️🇵🇰 (@mamu_tweets) November 29, 2019

NMC administration denied the allegations of students and said they were simply displeased with college discipline.

“These students were bullying first year students, because of which the entire matter began,” said Dr Jehangir, the school dean. He denied that Dr Shahnawaz had hit anybody and said the students harassed him because it was his job to enforce order on the campus.

Some media reports indicated that Dr Shahnawaz was a passenger in his car at the time of the Thursday incident, while another NMC professor took the wheel.

The school has been embroiled in a scandal this year over alleged nepotism and corruption.

