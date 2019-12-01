 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Professor’s car grazes sitting student during protest at Pakistani medical college (VIDEO)

1 Dec, 2019 08:24
Get short URL
Professor’s car grazes sitting student during protest at Pakistani medical college (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. A student protest in Islamabad on November 29, 2019. ©Farooq NAEEM / AFP
A student protesting at the Nowshera Medical College (NMC) was reportedly injured by a car owned by one of the professors. The school management has denied the incident and accused the students of disruptive behavior.

NMC was gripped by several days of protests this week. Several hundred people took part in demonstrations after accusing the leadership of the school of harassing them with heavy fines and alleging that the money collected got diverted from the college coffers and into the pockets of their opponents.

On Thursday, a group of protesters confronted Associate Dean Dr Shahnawaz, one of the people they want sacked over alleged misdeeds. They said the professor hit one of the students with his car before speeding away.

CCTV footage of the incident posted on social media shows the car surrounded by a group of students, one of whom sits on the road in front of the vehicle. The protesters make way and the car speeds away, apparently grazing the sitting man. The hurt student identified as Hassan, reportedly had fractures in his leg.

NMC administration denied the allegations of students and said they were simply displeased with college discipline.

“These students were bullying first year students, because of which the entire matter began,” said Dr Jehangir, the school dean. He denied that Dr Shahnawaz had hit anybody and said the students harassed him because it was his job to enforce order on the campus.

Some media reports indicated that Dr Shahnawaz was a passenger in his car at the time of the Thursday incident, while another NMC professor took the wheel.

The school has been embroiled in a scandal this year over alleged nepotism and corruption.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies