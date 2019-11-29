 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France to summon Turkish envoy after Erdogan hinted at Macron's 'brain death' – Elysee Palace

29 Nov, 2019 17:10
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French leader Emmanuel Macron. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin
After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that French leader Emmanuel Macron should be checked for “brain death,” Ankara's ambassador in Paris will now reportedly have to explain the “insult” at the Foreign Ministry there.

“On the latest excesses by the Turkish president, these are not statements, these are insults,” a French presidency official said, according to reports. “We are expecting president Erdogan to clarify.”

The fresh war of words between Ankara and Paris ignited on Thursday, after Macron blasted the Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria, saying that NATO couldn’t support such actions. Both France and Turkey are members of the US-led military bloc.

Erdogan fired back on Friday, pointing out that the French leader had no right to criticize Turkey or NATO. Macron recently made headlines by claiming that NATO was suffering from “brain death” and urging change for the alliance.

The Turkish leader’s remarks targeted his French counterpart personally, with Erdogan telling Macron to “have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death.”

