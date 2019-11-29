France to summon Turkish envoy after Erdogan hinted at Macron's 'brain death' – Elysee Palace

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that French leader Emmanuel Macron should be checked for “brain death,” Ankara's ambassador in Paris will now reportedly have to explain the “insult” at the Foreign Ministry there.

“On the latest excesses by the Turkish president, these are not statements, these are insults,” a French presidency official said, according to reports. “We are expecting president Erdogan to clarify.”

The fresh war of words between Ankara and Paris ignited on Thursday, after Macron blasted the Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria, saying that NATO couldn’t support such actions. Both France and Turkey are members of the US-led military bloc.

Erdogan fired back on Friday, pointing out that the French leader had no right to criticize Turkey or NATO. Macron recently made headlines by claiming that NATO was suffering from “brain death” and urging change for the alliance.

The Turkish leader’s remarks targeted his French counterpart personally, with Erdogan telling Macron to “have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death.”

