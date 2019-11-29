 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured
29 Nov, 2019 13:48
Macron should have his own ‘brain death’ checked before attacking NATO allies, Erdogan says
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference during the Syria summit in Istanbul, Turkey, October 27, 2018. © Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron should determine the level of his own “brain death,” before accusing NATO of lacking gray matter, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan has quipped.

France has no right to criticize Turkey’s military incursion into Syria, or to make presumptions about NATO as a whole, Erdogan said in a speech at the University of Marmara in Istanbul on Friday. The Turkish leader even attacked Macron personally, retooling the French president’s claim that NATO was suffering from “brain death.”

First of all, have your own brain death checked. These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain death

The broadside comes just a day after Paris and Ankara exchanged heated words over NATO and the conflict in Syria. Macron had warned that NATO could not show solidarity with Turkey’s controversial military operations.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu quickly shot back that France was a “sponsor of terrorism,” apparently referring to Macron’s previous meetings with Kurdish representatives.

