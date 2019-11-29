 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Dropped like a stone’: Plane miraculously lands with its NOSE TORN OFF after being hit by LIGHTNING & HAIL in Zambia (PHOTOS)

29 Nov, 2019 09:43
© Facebook / Mwebantu
A small passenger plane in Zambia miraculously managed to land without incident, after being struck by lightning and badly battered by a hailstorm. No one was injured but the plane may be damaged beyond repair.

The plane, belonging to local airline Proflight, was carrying 41 passengers to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in the capital Lusaka, when lighting and hailstones ravaged its nose cone.

One passenger told local media that the place was starting to make its descent to the airport when the forces of nature struck, causing the aircraft to “drop like a stone.”

Images of the plane after it safely landed show several gaping holes in the plane’s nose cone. The front of the plane is also missing much of its outer shell. The tip of the nose cone appears to have been completely torn off. The glass in the cockpit was also badly cracked.

In a statement, Proflight praised the pilot and the crew for their professionalism, noting that they had reacted to the nightmarish scenario “in the manner in which they were trained to do.”

