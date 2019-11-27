 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rage against the latrine: BOTH toilets on ISS reportedly broken down

27 Nov, 2019 10:37
File photo of a toilet on board the ISS © REUTERS/NASA TV (SCI TECH)
In what can only be described as a complete disaster, both $19,000 Russian-made toilets on board the ISS are out of order. Thankfully, the crew have a supply of emergency diapers but they may not need them just yet...

International Space Station (ISS) commander Luca Parmitano reportedly stated that the toilet in the US section constantly shows it’s out of order, while the Russian one is full to the brim. Not ideal when you’re trapped in a tube in space. 

Luckily for the crew, there are also toilets on board the Soyuz ships docked at the station, and the astronauts have mercifully been cleared to use them while repairs are underway on the ISS bathrooms.

“Tonight, the automated [sewage and sanitary] control system on the ISS US segment failed,” Roscosmos said on Wednesday. Ground control have since said that the US module toilet is functioning again. 

For those with a morbid curiosity, here is how going to the loo works 408km (235 miles) above the Earth. 

Astronauts pee into a special funnel equipped with a fan that suctions their urine away, to prevent it from splashing around the gravity-free station. It is then recycled over a period of eight days, after which time roughly 80 to 85 percent of it becomes potable once more.

A similar fan-boosted system is used to dispatch ‘number twos’, however, as NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson explained, “After [the toilet storage] starts getting full, you have to put a rubber glove on and pack it down.” Grim work for some of the Earth’s best and brightest.

The solid waste is eventually blasted back towards the Earth, where it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere.

