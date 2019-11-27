Toying with Musk: LEGO unveils its own ‘shatterproof’ car model inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck comes with a hefty price tag… and apparently defective windows. Thankfully, Lego has created a cheaper and more reliable alternative for people seeking an indestructible, high-tech truck.

Sharing an image of a gray Lego block on four wheels, Lego Australia announced on social media that the “evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof.”

The tongue-in-cheek post – a jab at the embarrassing debut of Elon Musk’s latest car creation, during which the vehicle’s allegedly shatterproof windows were badly damaged – received applause from Facebook users.

“Anyone who has ever stood on a lego knows that lego is supernaturally strong,”noted one approving netizen.

Others hailed the toy car’s exceedingly simple design, arguing that it still looked better than Tesla’s new truck. Not everyone was impressed. One critic pointed out a critical design flaw in Lego’s design.

“Now if you can just come up with a lego that doesn’t ruin your entire day when you accidentally step on one, that would be great,” one comment read.

Tesla fans are still lining up to purchase the new truck, despite its widely-criticized unveiling. According to Musk, the company has already received 250,000 pre-orders.

