Mexico seeks high-level meeting with US to clarify ‘terrorist cartels’ designation & consequences

27 Nov, 2019 01:53
Cartel gunmen are seen near a burning truck during clashes with federal forces in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, October 17, 2019 ©  Reuters / stringer
The Mexican Foreign Ministry said it hopes to meet with its counterparts in the US State Department after President Donald Trump announced plans to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Urging for a meeting to clarify its position on the cartel designation, the ministry also said it hoped to discuss ways to reduce the influx of illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border, as well as the flow of weapons and money linked to drug traffickers.

President Trump confirmed the terrorist designation had been in the works for months in an interview with conservative media host Bill O’Reilly published earlier on Tuesday, but provided few additional details.

