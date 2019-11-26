Trump to declare Mexican cartels ‘terrorist groups’, won't rule out DRONE STRIKES

President Trump said that his administration is working hard to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations for their role in narco- and human trafficking – shortly after Mexico said it won’t tolerate foreign intervention.

However, asked whether that designation means he would “start hitting them with drones and things like that,” the US president refused to elaborate:

I don’t want to say what I’m going to do, but they will be designated.

“I have been working on that for the last 90 days,” he said in an interview with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly that aired on Tuesday. “You know, designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process.”

“Look, we’re losing 100,000 people a year to what’s happening and what’s coming through Mexico,” he said, referring to deaths linked to the drug trade. “[The cartels] have unlimited money, because it’s drug money, and human trafficking money.”

