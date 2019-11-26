5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Bosnia, hours after devastating Albania quake

Bosnia and Herzegovina has been hit by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake just hours after a 6.4 magnitude temblor struck its neighbor Albania. The quake hit at 09:19 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The quake struck about 6km (3.8 miles) outside of the village of Blagaj, with the epicenter calculated as roughly 75km (47 miles) south of the nation’s capital Sarajevo. There has been no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.

At least seven people were killed and dozens injured when Albania’s capital Tirana was struck by an earthquake just hours earlier. Multiple buildings collapsed and there are reports of people trapped beneath the rubble.

One of those killed reportedly jumped from a window in panic, according to a Defense Ministry spokesperson. Some 150 people were reported injured.

The powerful quake was felt in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, almost 700km (435 miles) away.

Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as the leaders of Macedonia and Bulgaria, have activated their emergency aid mechanisms to help the stricken country handle the aftermath of the strongest earthquake it has experienced in decades.

