 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Albania, causes buildings to collapse (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

26 Nov, 2019 05:28
Get short URL
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Albania, causes buildings to collapse (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane. © REUTERS/Florian Goga
A powerful earthquake has hit Albania in the middle of the night, forcing people to run into the streets. Dozens of people have been reported injured and several buildings collapsed, while others appeared to crack.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck between the port town of Durres and the capital Tirana, at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.

Witnesses said residents were rushing out of their houses in panic, but an unknown number of people could still be trapped inside buildings.

One person has died after jumping from a building, Defence Ministry spokesperson confirmed.

Officials said that the most damage was seen in Durres, while at least 50 people in Tirana had to be hospitalized.

“Firefighters and army staff are helping residents (caught) under the rubble” in Durres and the nearby village of Thumane, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

Albania experiences regular seismic activity. On September 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake injured around 70 people and damaged 500 houses, while some were completely destroyed.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies