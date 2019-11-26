6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Albania, causes buildings to collapse (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The 6.4-magnitude quake struck between the port town of Durres and the capital Tirana, at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.
This is terrifying#Albania#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/F2qvPNGHA7— Igli Lime🇦🇱 (@IgliLime) November 26, 2019
#earthquake in #Durres First reported damages! #Albaniapic.twitter.com/6jS3Nb0Xiv— Klaudja Karabolli (@KKarabolli) November 26, 2019
Witnesses said residents were rushing out of their houses in panic, but an unknown number of people could still be trapped inside buildings.
One person has died after jumping from a building, Defence Ministry spokesperson confirmed.
Officials said that the most damage was seen in Durres, while at least 50 people in Tirana had to be hospitalized.
Tirana Albania right now#Albania#earthquakepic.twitter.com/3MI92GTmXw— Igli Lime🇦🇱 (@IgliLime) November 26, 2019
Massive damages#Albania#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/0BXKW7ExDJ— Igli Lime🇦🇱 (@IgliLime) November 26, 2019
“Firefighters and army staff are helping residents (caught) under the rubble” in Durres and the nearby village of Thumane, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.
Arnavutluk’ta yerel saatle 03:55’de Tr saatiyle 05.55’de yaşanan büyük sarsıntı 6.4 olarak güncellendi.Maalesef bazı bölgelerden enkaz görüntüleri geliyor. Ülkede elektrik kesintileri yaşanıyor. Depremin ardından 5 üzeri iki #deprem daha yaşandı! #earthquake#Albania#tërmetpic.twitter.com/5HN3XUUdNS— 🇹🇷TRdeprem (@Depremss) November 26, 2019
Albania experiences regular seismic activity. On September 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake injured around 70 people and damaged 500 houses, while some were completely destroyed.
