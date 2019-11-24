Boeing 737 scrapes runway in a sea of sparks after landing gear COLLAPSES during Colombia touch-down (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A Boeing 737 with 88 people on board suffered a serious landing gear malfunction when touching down in Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday, causing it to list to one side, with one engine scraping the ground.

The landing gear on the right side of the Venezuelan Avior Airlines plane collapsed, causing the aircraft to tilt dramatically and drag the engine on one wing along the ground, throwing up a shower of fiery sparks as horrified passengers looked on.

Vista desde dentro del avion del incidente de #Aviorpic.twitter.com/RagUtRa1Zz — LECU [e] (@lecu12) November 23, 2019

When the plane came to a halt, passengers and crew quickly evacuated and fire crews sprayed the aircraft with foam to prevent a fire erupting from the damaged wing and fuel line.

Bogotá

YV3317 de AVIOR , procedente de Valencia, Venezuela, 88 Pax , posterior al aterrizaje por A8 presenta ruptura tren derecho, tren de nariz queda en el aire y el motor derecho sobre el terreno, pasajeros evacuados , al momento hay fuga de combustible en el plano derecho pic.twitter.com/kCnqDas4XI — Raul Donado Osio (@rauldonadoosio) November 23, 2019 Aeronave perteneciente #Avior aterriza de emergencia en el Dorado #Colombia con rotura en el tren de aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/2BtdIHvzxx — Daniel Morillo (@DaniellMorillo) November 23, 2019

vuelo de avior saliendo de maiquetia all dorado bogota colombia se le prendio la turbina vaya susto se llevaron pic.twitter.com/Bfz3dtjZ8Y — Cessna_48 (@Cessna484) November 23, 2019

According to local reports, no serious injuries were caused by the landing mishap, though some passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The aircraft had traveled from Venezuela, and an investigation has been launched into the crash. According to some reports, the plane had undergone a technical review and check just two months ago.

