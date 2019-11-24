Boeing 737 scrapes runway in a sea of sparks after landing gear COLLAPSES during Colombia touch-down (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
The landing gear on the right side of the Venezuelan Avior Airlines plane collapsed, causing the aircraft to tilt dramatically and drag the engine on one wing along the ground, throwing up a shower of fiery sparks as horrified passengers looked on.
Vista desde dentro del avion del incidente de #Aviorpic.twitter.com/RagUtRa1Zz— LECU [e] (@lecu12) November 23, 2019
When the plane came to a halt, passengers and crew quickly evacuated and fire crews sprayed the aircraft with foam to prevent a fire erupting from the damaged wing and fuel line.
Bogotá— Raul Donado Osio (@rauldonadoosio) November 23, 2019
YV3317 de AVIOR , procedente de Valencia, Venezuela, 88 Pax , posterior al aterrizaje por A8 presenta ruptura tren derecho, tren de nariz queda en el aire y el motor derecho sobre el terreno, pasajeros evacuados , al momento hay fuga de combustible en el plano derecho pic.twitter.com/kCnqDas4XI
Aeronave perteneciente #Avior aterriza de emergencia en el Dorado #Colombia con rotura en el tren de aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/2BtdIHvzxx— Daniel Morillo (@DaniellMorillo) November 23, 2019
vuelo de avior saliendo de maiquetia all dorado bogota colombia se le prendio la turbina vaya susto se llevaron pic.twitter.com/Bfz3dtjZ8Y— Cessna_48 (@Cessna484) November 23, 2019
According to local reports, no serious injuries were caused by the landing mishap, though some passengers were treated for minor injuries.
The aircraft had traveled from Venezuela, and an investigation has been launched into the crash. According to some reports, the plane had undergone a technical review and check just two months ago.Also on rt.com Small plane crashes into residential area near Goma airport, killing 24 (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
