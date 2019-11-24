 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boeing 737 scrapes runway in a sea of sparks after landing gear COLLAPSES during Colombia touch-down (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

24 Nov, 2019 12:00
© Raul Donado Osio / Twitter
A Boeing 737 with 88 people on board suffered a serious landing gear malfunction when touching down in Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday, causing it to list to one side, with one engine scraping the ground.

The landing gear on the right side of the Venezuelan Avior Airlines plane collapsed, causing the aircraft to tilt dramatically and drag the engine on one wing along the ground, throwing up a shower of fiery sparks as horrified passengers looked on.

When the plane came to a halt, passengers and crew quickly evacuated and fire crews sprayed the aircraft with foam to prevent a fire erupting from the damaged wing and fuel line.

According to local reports, no serious injuries were caused by the landing mishap, though some passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The aircraft had traveled from Venezuela, and an investigation has been launched into the crash. According to some reports, the plane had undergone a technical review and check just two months ago.

