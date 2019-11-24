Small plane crashes into residential area near Goma airport, killing 18 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A small plane with 18 people on board crashed during take-off on Sunday, coming down in a residential area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The flight was operated by local company Busy Bee and was en route to Beni with 16 passengers and two crew on board. Both cities are in North Kivu province.

At least 18 people were killed in the crash, according to local officials.

Smoke rises from the wreckage of a small plane which crashed on takeoff into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo pic.twitter.com/31BXU7qrG0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 24, 2019

One eyewitness told reporters that at least two people were rescued from the wreckage before it exploded.

It’s not clear yet how many people on the ground were injured or killed in the crash.

