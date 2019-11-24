 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Small plane crashes into residential area near Goma airport, killing 18 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

24 Nov, 2019 11:31
© PAMELA TULIZO / AFP
A small plane with 18 people on board crashed during take-off on Sunday, coming down in a residential area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The flight was operated by local company Busy Bee and was en route to Beni with 16 passengers and two crew on board. Both cities are in North Kivu province.

At least 18 people were killed in the crash, according to local officials.

One eyewitness told reporters that at least two people were rescued from the wreckage before it exploded. 

It’s not clear yet how many people on the ground were injured or killed in the crash.

