Bolivian Senate voids ousted president Evo Morales' election victory

Bolivia’s Senate has passed a legislation declaring ousted President Evo Morales’ election victory null and void. The bill also opens the door for new presidential elections.

The bill on new elections was passed unanimously, the Senate confirmed on its Twitter page. The legislation will now need to get the approval of the lower chamber of the national parliament before self-proclaimed interim president Jeanine Anez signs it into law.

The bill effectively annuls the result of October's election which saw Morales eventually winning by a wide margin and sparked massive protests. It also allows for a new vote to be held without setting a specific date.

It also bars any candidates who earlier served two terms from seeking re-election, thus preventing the ousted president, who has since fled to Mexico, from joining a new ballot.

The Bolivian Congress will also have to form a new seven-member electoral court after the previous one was disbanded amid vote-manipulating allegations.

Morales, a president seen as representing indigenous peoples and a veteran of the Latin American left, sought a fourth presidential term earlier in October after ruling Bolivia for about 14 years. Yet, this time he faced fierce resistance from the opposition, which claimed the vote was rigged. Eventually, he had to resign under pressure from the military and sought political asylum in Mexico.

Opposition Senator Jeanine Anez has since declared herself “interim president.” Bolivian cities have, meanwhile, descended into chaos, with both supporters and opponents of the ousted president hitting the streets. At least 32 people were killed in outbreaks of violence since the October elections, according to AFP.

Morales designated himself as a victim of a coup and denied allegations he was instigating rallies in his support from Mexico. He also said he would not run in a new vote if the people of Bolivia do not want him to.

