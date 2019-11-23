 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mummified lions, crocs and birds found in ancient Egyptian burial ground (PHOTOS)

23 Nov, 2019 13:32
Some of the mummified remains that were unveiled on Saturday. © Samer Abdallah/ Global Look Press
Archaeologists exploring a vast ancient Egyptian necropolis have unearthed a cache of mummified animals, including lions, crocodiles, birds and cats.

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities revealed details of the recently discovered specimens on Saturday, in an exhibition at the famous Step Pyramid in Saqqara, close to where the mummies were found. 

© Samer Abdallah/ Global Look Press

It’s not uncommon for mummified cats to turn up during archaeological digs but finding lions is extremely rare. A range of preliminary tests including x-rays indicates with 95 percent certainty that the mummies are small lion cubs aged eight months. 

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anany said further testing will be carried out in the coming weeks to confirm the findings, Al-Masry Al-Youm reports.

© Samer Abdallah/ Global Look Press

The discovery included 25 wooden boxes adorned with hieroglyphic inscriptions containing the mummified remains of cats, crocodiles and sacred birds, as well as wooden statuettes of various animals.

Mohamed Mujahid, Head of the Egyptian archaeological discoveries at the Saqqara burial ground, announcing the discovery. © Global Look Press

A large stone beetle and various smaller beetles were also discovered, as well as a distinctive timber ibis bird and statues of ancient Egyptian gods. The ministry said that all the animal mummies are all from the Late Period (664-332 BC).

A distinctive ibis artefact was found. © Samer Abdallah/Global Look Press

