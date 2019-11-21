‘Carbon neutral’ rock? Coldplay say band won’t tour until they can ensure concerts are ‘environmentally sustainable’

Coldplay have put the brakes on plans to tour their new album, apparently over fears that their concerts might hasten a climate crisis. The group’s frontman has said he wants their performances to be eco-friendly.

“We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial,” lead singer Chris Martin told the BBC on Thursday.

He said that overcoming the environmental impact of air travel would prove difficult, but that the group hopes to organize a “largely solar-powered” tour that is free from “single-use plastic.”

Also on rt.com Doom-mongering scientists now warn that climate change will kill thousands. Cutting out fossil fuels will kill MILLIONS

According to Martin, Coldplay want to champion “carbon-neutral” concerts.

The band will still make several appearances to promote their new album, ‘Everyday Life.’ Two concerts will be held in Jordan, and the group will also participate in a charity gig at London’s National History Museum, with all proceeds going to the environmental charity ClientEarth.

In July, Martin and his rock group performed at Google’s annual 'meeting of the minds,' held at a luxurious seaside resort in Sicily. The conference reportedly focused on issues surrounding climate change.

The news that Coldplay won’t be touring for environmental reasons was met with mixed reactions on social media. Some applauded the decision as progressive.

I’ll plant 1000 trees and take our tesla to the show when @coldplay do tour. They are absolutely the best band I’ve ever seen live and I’ll do whatever it takes to see them again ✌🏻 https://t.co/ldpk630IXk — Shannon Plante (@ShannonZKiller) November 21, 2019

But not everyone was so impressed. One Twitter user sarcastically remarked that not having Coldplay perform would be a noted improvement to “any environment.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!