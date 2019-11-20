 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Helicopter crash kills 2 US troops in Afghanistan – military

20 Nov, 2019 06:02
FILE PHOTO: A US UH-60 helicopter flying over Afghanistan © Global Look Press / U.S. Army Source: ZUMAPRESS.com
Two American service members have died after a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, the US military has reported, adding that enemy fire was not to blame.

The incident happened on Wednesday at an undisclosed location in the war-ravaged country, according to a statement from the US-led Resolute Support operation’s command. The names of those killed have been withheld until their relatives are notified, it added.

Preliminary reports “do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the military said. However, the incident happened just a week after a US convoy was hit by a suicide bomb while driving on the Kabul-Paktia highway. No casualties were reported, and no group claimed credit for the attack.

Currently, there are around 13,000 US troops deployed in Afghanistan. Earlier in November, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the deployment will likely last “several more years.”

