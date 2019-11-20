Helicopter crash kills 2 US troops in Afghanistan – military

Two American service members have died after a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, the US military has reported, adding that enemy fire was not to blame.

The incident happened on Wednesday at an undisclosed location in the war-ravaged country, according to a statement from the US-led Resolute Support operation’s command. The names of those killed have been withheld until their relatives are notified, it added.

Preliminary reports “do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the military said. However, the incident happened just a week after a US convoy was hit by a suicide bomb while driving on the Kabul-Paktia highway. No casualties were reported, and no group claimed credit for the attack.

Currently, there are around 13,000 US troops deployed in Afghanistan. Earlier in November, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the deployment will likely last “several more years.”

