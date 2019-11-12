 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US convoy hit by suicide attack in Afghanistan - report

12 Nov, 2019 07:56
US convoy hit by suicide attack in Afghanistan - report
FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops keep watch at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, January 5, 2015. © REUTERS/ Parwiz
A US military convoy has been targeted by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan, according to local media citing officials. It’s not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

The incident is said to have taken place around 11:00am local time. The Pentagon hasn’t commented on the incident so far.

No group has taken responsibility for the incident. The attack comes on the same day that Afghanistan’s government announced that it would release three high-ranking Taliban members in exchange for two hostages held by the militant group, a US citizen and an Australian. The men, both professors, were lecturers at Kabul University when they were kidnapped in 2016.

On Sunday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said US troops will likely remain in Afghanistan for “several more years.”

