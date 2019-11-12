US convoy hit by suicide attack in Afghanistan - report

A US military convoy has been targeted by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan, according to local media citing officials. It’s not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

The incident is said to have taken place around 11:00am local time. The Pentagon hasn’t commented on the incident so far.

BREAKING NEWS: A car bomb exploded near a convoy of foreign troops close to a military base in #Logar province, local police officials confirmed, saying there are no reports of casualties yet. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/Cd1GACIbWW — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) November 12, 2019

No group has taken responsibility for the incident. The attack comes on the same day that Afghanistan’s government announced that it would release three high-ranking Taliban members in exchange for two hostages held by the militant group, a US citizen and an Australian. The men, both professors, were lecturers at Kabul University when they were kidnapped in 2016.

On Sunday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said US troops will likely remain in Afghanistan for “several more years.”

