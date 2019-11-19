 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli warplanes strike Damascus, air defenses destroy ‘most’ of hostile missiles

19 Nov, 2019 23:49
Missile fire over Damascus, Syria (FILE PHOTO) ©  SANA/Handout
Syrian air defenses have repelled an Israeli raid, intercepting several “hostile missiles” over southern Damascus, and destroying majority of them before the projectiles hit the ground, state news agency SANA reported.

Citing a Syrian military source, SANA reported on Tuesday night that Syrian missile defenses came under “a heavy attack” by Israeli warplanes that targeted the Damascus area from the Israeli-controlled part of the occupied Golan Heights and Lebanese airspace near the town of Marjayoun.

A video purporting to show the aftermath of the attack has emerged on social media. Footage posted by Syrian journalist Majd Fahd shows a huge ball of fire engulfing the building in southern Damascus, while loud sounds of explosions could be heard in the background.

A video released by SANA captured a moment Syrian air defenses intercepted a projectile in the night skies.

It remains unclear if there have been any casualties or material damage as a result.

The new attack comes just a day after explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport, according to multiple reports. While the Syrian government has remained tight-lipped about the incident, reports on social media allege that the Syrian capital was subjected to an Israeli strike.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) routinely rain down missiles on the Syrian territory under the pretext of targeting Iranian militias, allies of the Syrian government in its fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorist groups.

