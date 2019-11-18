Russians donate €1 MILLION in less than 24 hours in a bid to save Venice, as the city recovers from 3rd wave in a week

When Italy asked the world to help restore Venice after the worst flood in decades, some Russians didn’t waste time – donating one million euros in less than a day, the Italian ambassador to Russia has revealed.

Italy's Pasquale Terracciano said that donations were made by “wealthy” individuals whose identities were not named. He also said a campaign of solidarity will be launched at Italy’s embassy in Moscow on Tuesday with a concert by the famous Russian conductor and director of the Mariinsky Theater, Valery Gergiev.

Venice was hit with a monumental 1.5 meter (4.9ft) acqua alta (Italian for high water) on Sunday, for the third time in less than a week. The water level stood shy of Tuesday’s 1.87 meters and Venice’s infamous record of 1966 when the water rose to 1.94 meters, killing about 100 people and destroying many priceless works of art.

Flooding in Venice is not an inexpensive disaster. The city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, has estimated damage from the salt water at more than €1 billion. The Italian government has issued an international plea for donations to help in restoration efforts.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987, Venice is home to invaluable masterpieces by Titian and Tintoretto, historic basilicas, wall paintings and frescoes dating back to the Renaissance.

